Chisum High students selected for Region Symphonic Band
Chisum High School student Emily Essary was selected to participate in the Four States Bandmasters' Association Honor Band. She was selected from hundreds of nominated students from Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EParis Extra.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's the deal on big drug bust?
|3 hr
|Big d
|2
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|14 hr
|CountryPharts
|1,068
|Ape in HEALS
|17 hr
|Smh
|17
|Total Nutrition
|Wed
|New Resident
|1
|will Topiramate make you high... my son takes this (Aug '08)
|Jan 22
|The guy thats high
|48
|Enough is enough Justice for murders at PRISSY ... (Mar '14)
|Jan 22
|Jesslan
|11
|I am VERY Concerned
|Jan 21
|Pencha Loaf
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC