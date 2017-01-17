Child sexual assault trial set for April

An April jury trial has been scheduled for a Texarkana man accused of sexual misconduct with three girls, ages 15, 13 and 12. Randal Lee Wright, 57, appeared Tuesday before 202nd District Judge John Tidwell for a pretrial hearing with Texarkana lawyer Danny Cook. Wright was first charged with second-degree sexual assault of a child and aggravated sexual assault of a child in two indictments handed down in December 2015 by a Bowie County grand jury.

