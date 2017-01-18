Celebrate 100 years of the Girl Scout cookie | Raising Austin

Celebrate 100 years of the Girl Scout...

A hundred years ago, just a few years after Girl Scouts began, a group of girls in Muskogee, Okla., made homemade sugar cookies and sold them to fund their activities. By 1922 cookie selling had caught on throughout the country, and Girl Scouts was distributing a recipe for girls to make cookies and sell them.

