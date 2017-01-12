C.E. Palmer Award

C.E. Palmer Award

Friday Jan 13

Fay J. Durrant, recipient of the 2016 C.E. Palmer Achievement Award, gives his acceptance speech Friday night during the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce 2017 annual Celebration "Great Gatsby Style" at the Texarkana Convention Center. Fay J. Durrant took center stage after being awarded the C.E. Palmer Award during the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce annual celebration.

