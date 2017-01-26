Bridge City Project

Bridge City Project

Trinity Baptist Church Junior High student Grady Grimmett, left, hands out gloves, hats, and scarves at the Texarkana Homeless Coalition Bridge City Project Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 in downtown Texarkana. The event raises awareness for homelessness and services for the homeless.

Texarkana, TX

