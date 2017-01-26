Bridge City Project
Trinity Baptist Church Junior High student Grady Grimmett, left, hands out gloves, hats, and scarves at the Texarkana Homeless Coalition Bridge City Project Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 in downtown Texarkana. The event raises awareness for homelessness and services for the homeless.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's the deal on big drug bust?
|16 hr
|Inquisitor
|4
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|16 hr
|ShellPhartz
|1,083
|Ape in HEALS
|20 hr
|MeSo
|23
|Total Nutrition
|Jan 25
|New Resident
|1
|will Topiramate make you high... my son takes this (Aug '08)
|Jan 22
|The guy thats high
|48
|Enough is enough Justice for murders at PRISSY ... (Mar '14)
|Jan 22
|Jesslan
|11
|I am VERY Concerned
|Jan 21
|Pencha Loaf
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC