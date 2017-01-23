Bowie County sees green in energy study
Seeking to save money through improved energy efficiency, Bowie County Commissioners agreed Monday to hire a Carrollton, Texas-based company to conduct an energy efficiency study on at least three county owned buildings. Commissioners agreed during their second and final regular meeting this month to hire Trane, an energy services and solutions company, to conduct a detailed energy efficiency study, which will cost slightly more then $25,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|18 hr
|PhantasticPharts
|1,059
|Ape in HEALS
|Mon
|Stop Insurance Scams
|7
|will Topiramate make you high... my son takes this (Aug '08)
|Sun
|The guy thats high
|48
|Enough is enough Justice for murders at PRISSY ... (Mar '14)
|Sun
|Jesslan
|11
|I am VERY Concerned
|Sat
|Pencha Loaf
|1
|Any barbers left around? (Mar '10)
|Sat
|Straight up
|19
|Debbie Money
|Sat
|Straight up
|2
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC