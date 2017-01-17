Area under tornado warning until
Areas around Texarkana are under tornado warning until 5:45 p.m., according to a statement from the National Weather Service in Shreveport, La. Tornado sirens reportedly have sounded in Atlanta and Queen City, Texas.
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I am VERY Concerned
|3 hr
|Pencha Loaf
|1
|Any barbers left around? (Mar '10)
|5 hr
|Straight up
|19
|Debbie Money
|5 hr
|Straight up
|2
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|7 hr
|FlavorsPharts
|1,054
|ashley walker (Jun '14)
|17 hr
|theTruth
|27
|Why Do Blacks Act Like Animals (Mar '12)
|17 hr
|theTruth
|289
|PG middle school good for special needs kids?
|18 hr
|Cuthand
|2
