Annual MLK gala recognizes 1o acts of kindness
Brandon Thurston delivers a speech about MLK and the Apostle Paul on Sunday at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend Celebration at the Texarkana, Texas, Convention Center. Six local people, three organizations and a church were recognized Sunday at the 12th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Purpose Driven Acts of Kindness Gala.
