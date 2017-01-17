Aep Swepco donates $2,000 to Tamu-T f...

Aep Swepco donates $2,000 to Tamu-T for sholarships

AEP SWEPCO recently presented a $2,000 gift to Texas A&M University-Texarkana to provide student scholarship support for the 2017-18 academic year. "We are excited that AEP SWEPCO has once again chosen to generously fund a student scholarship here at A&M-Texarkana," said LeAnne Wright, associate vice president for University Advancement.

