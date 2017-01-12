Adam Trent promises a magical show at the Perot
Adam Trent has wowed Broadway with his magical presence as part of The Illusionists, but now he's headed to Texarkana for a one-man show at the Perot Theatre. A young magician on a mission to make magic entertaining and memorable for all ages, Trent was part of that that hit Broadway show and has also appeared on the Travel Channel, Disney Channel, "The Today Show" and on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Do Black Peeps Look Like Apes? (Jan '12)
|5 hr
|Calligula
|128
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|5 hr
|Willie Granville
|1,025
|Dr. Michael Saldino
|Thu
|Pianoforte
|1
|Why Do Blacks Act Like Animals (Mar '12)
|Thu
|Willie Granville
|288
|Brandys grooming hooks tx
|Wed
|Blacklisted
|5
|Debbie Money
|Wed
|Perspective903
|8
|Pebbles from Hooks
|Jan 11
|Perspective903
|6
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC