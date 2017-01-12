Adam Trent promises a magical show at...

Adam Trent promises a magical show at the Perot

Adam Trent has wowed Broadway with his magical presence as part of The Illusionists, but now he's headed to Texarkana for a one-man show at the Perot Theatre. A young magician on a mission to make magic entertaining and memorable for all ages, Trent was part of that that hit Broadway show and has also appeared on the Travel Channel, Disney Channel, "The Today Show" and on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

