A Fond Farewell: Texarkana, Texas, city employees tip their hats to retiring building inspector
Country music about cowboys and Western decorations are seen Monday at Texarkana, Texas, chief building inspector Lynn Henry's retirement reception. Lynn Henry thanks Texas-side City Manager Bob Whitson for a bottle of Jack Daniels Single Barrel Select given to him at his retirement reception.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ape in HEALS
|5 hr
|Inquisitor
|33
|New building on Richmond
|9 hr
|DONNER
|8
|What's the deal on big drug bust?
|18 hr
|Willie Granville
|6
|Where to gamble
|23 hr
|Gambler
|1
|Enough is enough Justice for murders at PRISSY ... (Mar '14)
|Tue
|Jesslan
|12
|Sheriff Prince: Why No Arrest In Double Homici... (Oct '13)
|Tue
|Jesslan
|1,431
|Dr. Michael Saldino
|Jan 30
|New Resident
|3
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC