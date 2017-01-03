74-year-old woman shoots pistol at ho...

74-year-old woman shoots pistol at home intruder An intruder entered...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WSOCTV

TEXARKANA, Texas - An intruder entered the wrong home when a 74-year-old Texas woman drew her pistol on him. "So I had to walk right out in front of him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Debbie Money Mon Todd omalley 2
Why so much crime in Texarkana? (Jul '14) Mon Never back blue 23
Kris kustom kutz Dec 30 nadine 2
A new year approaches Dec 29 Just Me 1
Why are some cops so violent? (Jan '13) Dec 29 Dani Boi Doo Pree 5
Brandys grooming hooks tx Dec 28 Blacklisted 3
Gypsies in Texarkana (Aug '10) Dec 26 Stupidisasstupiddoes 824
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Gunman
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. North Korea
 

Texarkana, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,734 • Total comments across all topics: 277,600,225

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC