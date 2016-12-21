Volunteer Opportunities
HandsOn Texarkana, The New Volunteer Center, offers volunteer opportunities in the community and refers prospective volunteers to appropriate agencies and volunteer groups. Potential volunteers should contact Kathey Graves at 903-798-3211.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why is Texarkana the White Trash/Redneck mecca ...
|Dec 22
|Armpit of TX
|1
|ashley walker (Jun '14)
|Dec 20
|Seth
|25
|Who's an honest attorney in Texarkana, TX? (Apr '08)
|Dec 19
|Frustrated
|322
|teri giles probation officer (May '12)
|Dec 19
|Another Ex
|57
|Court (Jan '12)
|Dec 19
|nicole
|8
|lgbt friendly doctors (Apr '15)
|Dec 19
|Southfox67
|21
|Hannah fleming/walker
|Dec 18
|Zero
|3
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC