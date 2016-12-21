Video: Thief uses stolen forklift, ge...

Video: Thief uses stolen forklift, gets away with ATM in minutes

If you see suspicious activity, such as a forklift driving through a field toward bank, it's always best to call police. The Texarkana Texas Police Department is spreading that message with a bizarre Facebook video of a thief driving a stolen forklift through a field, ramming an ATM machine and making off with the ATM.

