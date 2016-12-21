Three face organized crime charges

Sunday Dec 18 Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Three people accused of running an illegal gambling establishment in Texarkana, Texas, were indicted by a Bowie County grand jury last week on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity. Lee Roy Dailey, 52; Jamie Choate, 53; and James Thompson, 25, allegedly ran a computer gambling business that was advertised by word-of-mouth in a shopping center on New Boston Road in Texarkana, Texas, according to a probable-cause affidavit used to create the following account.

