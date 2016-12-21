Session for aspiring homeowners and entrepreneurs Friday
A free Lunch and Learn educational session for those who want to start a business or own a home is scheduled for noon Friday at Pecan Ridge Center, 2210 W. 15th St. The event is open to the public, and lunch will be provided.
