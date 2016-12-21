Rotary Club Donates $1,043 to Hospice of Texarkana
The Wilbur Smith Rotary Club has donated $1,043 to Hospice of Texarkana Inc. to purchase poinsettias for their patients and to use any remaining funds to purchase Christmas gifts or food for patients with needs.
