Police investigate stolen Red River Credit Union ATM

Texarkana, Texas, Police Department is investigating the overnight theft of an ATM from the Red River Federal Credit Union branch in the 2700 block of University Avenue. About 2 a.m. today, patrol officers responded to an alarm call at the bank, said Shawn Vaughn, TTPD spokesman, and discovered an ATM on the north side of the Red River Federal Credit Union building had been stolen.

