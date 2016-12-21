Police investigate stolen Red River Credit Union ATM
Texarkana, Texas, Police Department is investigating the overnight theft of an ATM from the Red River Federal Credit Union branch in the 2700 block of University Avenue. About 2 a.m. today, patrol officers responded to an alarm call at the bank, said Shawn Vaughn, TTPD spokesman, and discovered an ATM on the north side of the Red River Federal Credit Union building had been stolen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are some cops so violent? (Jan '13)
|1 hr
|Never back blue
|4
|Brandys grooming hooks tx
|1 hr
|Blacklisted
|3
|Gypsies in Texarkana (Aug '10)
|Dec 26
|Stupidisasstupiddoes
|824
|Best school district (Sep '09)
|Dec 25
|lanashialovely4
|61
|Why is Texarkana the White Trash/Redneck mecca ...
|Dec 22
|Armpit of TX
|1
|ashley walker (Jun '14)
|Dec 20
|Seth
|25
|Who's an honest attorney in Texarkana, TX? (Apr '08)
|Dec 19
|Frustrated
|322
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC