Planned Parenthood: Was Texas right to drop organization from Medicaid program?
The state of Texas finally made good on a year-long campaign to cut funding to Planned Parenthood and its affiliates. Planned Parenthood receives more than $3 million in Medicaid funding to serve health needs of about 11,000 low-income women in the state.
