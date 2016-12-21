No-Fault: Should divorce be harder to get in Texas?
State Rep. Matt Krause, R-Fort Worth, says the current law allowing no-fault divorce sometimes denies one spouse due process. He has a bill that would end no-fault divorce and require couples to cite a reason to end their marriage.
