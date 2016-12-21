Music students take part in awards program
Twice as Nice Music Academy piano students participated in the Music Teachers National Association's Music Achievement Award Program under the direction of Donayle Cardenas. Students were recognized Dec. 17 at the academy's Winter Kinderszenen Piano Recital at the Regional Arts Center in Texarkana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kris kustom kutz
|Fri
|nadine
|2
|A new year approaches
|Dec 29
|Just Me
|1
|Why are some cops so violent? (Jan '13)
|Dec 29
|Dani Boi Doo Pree
|5
|Brandys grooming hooks tx
|Dec 28
|Blacklisted
|3
|Gypsies in Texarkana (Aug '10)
|Dec 26
|Stupidisasstupiddoes
|824
|Best school district (Sep '09)
|Dec 25
|lanashialovely4
|61
|Why is Texarkana the White Trash/Redneck mecca ...
|Dec 22
|Armpit of TX
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC