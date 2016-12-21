Man in custody after high-speed police chase
The chase started around 9 a.m. in Hooks, Texas, when police tried to pull the suspect over for a felony warrant. The suspect refused to stop and Bowie County sheriff's deputies got involved in the pursuit.
