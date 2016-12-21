Jury indicts man for intoxication assault
A man driving southbound on State Line Avenue early Tuesday morning, July 26, 2016 failed to turn right and crashed into the fountain behind the Downtown Post Office, Texarkana, Texas, police officers said. People playing Pokémon Go nearby said "it sounded like a train wreck" when the blue Nissan Frontier struck the brick fountain.
