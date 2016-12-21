Judge sentences man to 20 years for burglary
A Texarkana, Texas, man was found guilty and sentenced to 20 years at the end of a bench trial Tuesday at the Bowie County courthouse. Bobby Ray Turner Jr., aka Bobby Collins and Bobby Compton, asked that 102nd District Judge Bobby Lockhart hear the evidence and determine his sentence if found guilty rather than take his case to a jury.
