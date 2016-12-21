House Fire
Texarkana, Texas, firefighters work the scene of a house fire Friday in the 500 block of Blanton Street. No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries where reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ashley walker (Jun '14)
|Tue
|Seth
|25
|Who's an honest attorney in Texarkana, TX? (Apr '08)
|Dec 19
|Frustrated
|322
|teri giles probation officer (May '12)
|Dec 19
|Another Ex
|57
|Court (Jan '12)
|Dec 19
|nicole
|8
|lgbt friendly doctors (Apr '15)
|Dec 19
|Southfox67
|21
|Hannah fleming/walker
|Dec 18
|Zero
|3
|Gypsies in Texarkana (Aug '10)
|Dec 16
|MemphisMackJuan
|823
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC