Hoops in the Cold
D.J. Johnson, 11, tries to defend against Denarius Johnson, 9, in a game with neighbors Sunday in Texarkana, Texas. One of the neighbors, Tay Riles, 9, said he likes playing basketball when it's cold because it helps him continue getting better at the game.
