Home Sweet Home: Mother of 13 makes first trip to Texarkana from Israel in 20 years
Tammy Varon, second from left, poses for a photo with her family, including stepfather, Mike Richardson, and mother, Dr. Betty Feir, right, on Dec. 11. Varon, daughter of Dr. Betty Feir and stepdaughter of Mike Richardson, was here recently for a visit - her first visit here in 20 years. Work and family life has made it hard for Varon to make the 24-hour trip home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are some cops so violent? (Jan '13)
|2 hr
|Never back blue
|4
|Brandys grooming hooks tx
|2 hr
|Blacklisted
|3
|Gypsies in Texarkana (Aug '10)
|Dec 26
|Stupidisasstupiddoes
|824
|Best school district (Sep '09)
|Dec 25
|lanashialovely4
|61
|Why is Texarkana the White Trash/Redneck mecca ...
|Dec 22
|Armpit of TX
|1
|ashley walker (Jun '14)
|Dec 20
|Seth
|25
|Who's an honest attorney in Texarkana, TX? (Apr '08)
|Dec 19
|Frustrated
|322
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC