Home Sweet Home: Mother of 13 makes f...

Home Sweet Home: Mother of 13 makes first trip to Texarkana from Israel in 20 years

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 23 Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Tammy Varon, second from left, poses for a photo with her family, including stepfather, Mike Richardson, and mother, Dr. Betty Feir, right, on Dec. 11. Varon, daughter of Dr. Betty Feir and stepdaughter of Mike Richardson, was here recently for a visit - her first visit here in 20 years. Work and family life has made it hard for Varon to make the 24-hour trip home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why are some cops so violent? (Jan '13) 2 hr Never back blue 4
Brandys grooming hooks tx 2 hr Blacklisted 3
Gypsies in Texarkana (Aug '10) Dec 26 Stupidisasstupiddoes 824
Best school district (Sep '09) Dec 25 lanashialovely4 61
Why is Texarkana the White Trash/Redneck mecca ... Dec 22 Armpit of TX 1
ashley walker (Jun '14) Dec 20 Seth 25
Poll Who's an honest attorney in Texarkana, TX? (Apr '08) Dec 19 Frustrated 322
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
 

Texarkana, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,919 • Total comments across all topics: 277,417,739

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC