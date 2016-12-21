Grand jury indicts twin accused in sexual assault of 7-year-old
A former soldier who claimed his twin was responsible for child sexual assaults he later pleaded guilty to in Colorado was indicted for similar crimes Thursday by a Bowie County grand jury. Aaron Gregory Lucas, 35, is serving 20 years to life in a Colorado prison for assaults on a number of young girls, some of whom he approached while wearing his Army uniform, according to multiple news reports.
