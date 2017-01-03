Gazette's Top 10 Stories of 2016-Number 6: a&M-Texarkana experiencing growth

Chancellor of the Texas A&M University System John Sharp, from left, Texas A&M University-Texarkana President Dr. Emily Cutrer, and Texas State Representative for District 1 Gary VanDeaver break ground during a groundbreaking ceremony for a new student recreation & wellness center and an academic and student success building Tuesday, June 7, 2016 at the TAMU-T campus. Texas A&M University-Texarkana broke ground on two new buildings in 2016 to house several of the school's expanded recreational and educational programs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.