Gazette's Top 10 Stories of 2016-Number 5: Waggoner Creek school opens doors

Saturday Dec 31

Texarkana Independent School District opened the doors to its new Waggoner Creek Elementary School in the fall of 2016, with the school being constructed as a direct response to classroom overcrowding. The district has grown an average of 146 students per year over the past 12 years.

