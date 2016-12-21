Driver in crash on Interstate 30 still in critical condition
The driver injured in a single vehicle crash Tuesday on Interstate 30 remains in critical condition at CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital. William Earl Wilson Jr., 30, was ejected from the vehicle during the crash, thrown approximately 50 feet past where the vehicle stopped, and landed in a water-filled ditch.
