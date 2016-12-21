Cotillion Club presents 12 debutantes...

Cotillion Club presents 12 debutantes at annual ball

Twelve debutantes dressed in traditional gowns and carrying bouquets of red roses were presented to society on Tuesday, Dec., 27 at Texarkana Country Club. Fred Norton, Jr., master of ceremonies, introduced each young lady as she stepped from the dais.

