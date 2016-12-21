Community Activities
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association, Chapter 300, will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3 at Willliams Memorial United Methodist Church, 4000 Moores Lane. Dr. Kelly Pack will discuss hearing aid selection and use.
