College to offer paralegal course
Texas A&M University-Texarkana will offer a Paralegal Certificate Course beginning Jan. 9. Offered in conjunction with The Center for Legal Studies, the course is offered in a variety of formats to accommodate family and work schedules. Shelley Caraway, the executive director of Extended Education and Community Development at A&M-Texarkana, said the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects the number of paralegals to increase much faster than the national average for all occupations.
Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
