College to offer paralegal course

Texas A&M University-Texarkana will offer a Paralegal Certificate Course beginning Jan. 9. Offered in conjunction with The Center for Legal Studies, the course is offered in a variety of formats to accommodate family and work schedules. Shelley Caraway, the executive director of Extended Education and Community Development at A&M-Texarkana, said the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects the number of paralegals to increase much faster than the national average for all occupations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.