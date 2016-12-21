College to offer paralegal course

College to offer paralegal course

Thursday Dec 15

Texas A&M University-Texarkana will offer a Paralegal Certificate Course beginning Jan. 9. Offered in conjunction with The Center for Legal Studies, the course is offered in a variety of formats to accommodate family and work schedules. Shelley Caraway, the executive director of Extended Education and Community Development at A&M-Texarkana, said the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects the number of paralegals to increase much faster than the national average for all occupations.

