Campus' new name honors original school
The new name, Goree Academic Learning Center, aims to honor the school's original name, Harrison G. Goree Elementary School. The change was recommended by community members after a program change, according to district spokeswoman Tina Veal-Gooch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ashley walker (Jun '14)
|Tue
|Seth
|25
|Who's an honest attorney in Texarkana, TX? (Apr '08)
|Dec 19
|Frustrated
|322
|teri giles probation officer (May '12)
|Dec 19
|Another Ex
|57
|Court (Jan '12)
|Dec 19
|nicole
|8
|lgbt friendly doctors (Apr '15)
|Dec 19
|Southfox67
|21
|Hannah fleming/walker
|Dec 18
|Zero
|3
|Gypsies in Texarkana (Aug '10)
|Dec 16
|MemphisMackJuan
|823
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC