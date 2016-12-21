Arkansas Convention Center, Texas-sid...

Arkansas Convention Center, Texas-side hotel on the block

Sunday Dec 25 Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Both the Country Inn & Suites in Texarkana, Texas, shown, and the Arkansas Convention Center are in the process of changing ownership according to recent court filings. Recent filings in several bankruptcy cases concerning a doctor who once worked in Texarkana and owns Texarkana's Arkansas Convention Center and a Texas-side hotel include allegations of fraud and concern proposed property sales.

Texarkana, TX

