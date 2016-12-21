A&M-Texarkana to offer legal research, writing course
Offered in conjunction with The Center for Legal Studies, the noncredit course will teach advanced and specialized approaches to utilizing legal resources online, in law libraries, and elsewhere. Students will learn the differences between hard copy research and computer-assisted legal research.
