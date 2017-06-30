Unsolved murder still under investigation
Today marks the two-year anniversary of the unsolved murder of a local pilot who was shot to death in his Texarkana, Ark., home. Scott Roberts, 40, was found by family members who went to check on him at his house in the 1800 block of Garland Street because they had been unable to contact him by phone.
