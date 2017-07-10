Texarkana-unit escapee nabbed within ...

Texarkana-unit escapee nabbed within 12 hours

The fourth Arkansas Department of Correction inmate to escape in the past two weeks enjoyed an Independence Day outing of just under 12 hours. The department reported early Tuesday that Joshua Bean, 35, had walked away from his assigned work-release job site in Texarkana at about 10:45 p.m. Monday.

