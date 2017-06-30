More than 20,000 without power in wake of afternoon storms

Southwestern Electric Power Company was reporting 20,343 customers were without power in Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas at 6:15 p.m. Outages were spread across a large area that includes Texarkana, Longview and Shreveport. Bowie-Cass Electric Cooperative reported 1,814 of their customers had no electricity about 6:20 p.m., most within 30 miles of Texarkana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.