Convention center issues will be focus of meeting

Recent developments in the purchase of the Arkansas Convention Center will be the sole topic at a meeting of the Texarkana, Ark., Advertising and Promotion Commission today. Dr. James Naples of Texarkana, who bought the convention center in April for $6.55 million, and the A&P Commission have agreed to enter mediation to resolve a dispute concerning tax benefit agreements, according to a motion filed Wednesday in the Texarkana Division of the Eastern District of Texas bankruptcy court.

