Board to discuss fees, rules for medical pot: If approved, annual licenses could range from $11,250 to $50,000 An ordinance establishing licensing fees for medical marijuana businesses is on the agenda of the Texarkana, Ark., Board of Directors' next meeting, rescheduled for noon Wednesday. If the board approves, medical marijuana cultivation facilities will pay the city an initial business license fee of $50,000 and thereafter $50,000 a year for renewal.

