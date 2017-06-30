Auction for sale of delinquent land in Miller County scheduled for July 19
The public auction for the sale of tax delinquent land in Miller County will be at the Holiday Inn Convention Center in Texarkana at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 19, according to John Thurston, Arkansas commissioner of state lands. The Commissioner of State Lands offers an online catalog of tax delinquent lands, which contains the current statutes governing the sales, auction dates, times, location and other pertinent information regarding parcels being offered, Thurston said.
