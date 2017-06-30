Auction for sale of delinquent land i...

Auction for sale of delinquent land in Miller County scheduled for July 19

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Texarkana Gazette

The public auction for the sale of tax delinquent land in Miller County will be at the Holiday Inn Convention Center in Texarkana at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 19, according to John Thurston, Arkansas commissioner of state lands. The Commissioner of State Lands offers an online catalog of tax delinquent lands, which contains the current statutes governing the sales, auction dates, times, location and other pertinent information regarding parcels being offered, Thurston said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texarkana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tony Alamo has died. Age 82 Jun 15 wild_for_jesus 4
Christopher blake bohn Jun 5 Curious guy 1
Venus adult store at the Mandeville exit (Oct '12) Jun '17 J baby 30
Missy Haywood May '17 Terry 1
Youth, Brainwashing, and the Extremist Cults (May '07) May '17 wild_for_jesus 61
News Tifini Noel Thompson Renfro Missing Alamo Prope... (Aug '09) May '17 Erin 60
Anyone know Katie Jewell (Nov '15) Apr '17 anonnascum 20
See all Texarkana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texarkana Forum Now

Texarkana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Texarkana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Pakistan
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. China
 

Texarkana, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,913 • Total comments across all topics: 282,237,503

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC