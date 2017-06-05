UAHT gets grant to start Upward Bound program
The University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana's TRiO Coordinator Nicole Woods, left, and Student Support Services Director Mary White wrote the grant application that garnered $251,500 a year from the U.S. Department of Education to start an Upward Bound program Sept. 1. The program helps disadvantaged high school students get their grades up, apply to college and get financial aid and other funding.
