The Way It Was: Salvation Army going to battlefields; blood bank opens here
The local naval recruiting station sent five recruits to Dallas last week as follows: Thomas Johnson, of Bivins; Guy Ames and Joe Etian of Texarkana; Dewey Copeland, of Mount Pleasant; and W.F. Yarbough, of Amity. Recruiting was very dull last week, and is not opening up any better this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Texarkana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tony Alamo has died. Age 82
|Jun 15
|wild_for_jesus
|4
|Christopher blake bohn
|Jun 5
|Curious guy
|1
|Venus adult store at the Mandeville exit (Oct '12)
|Jun 2
|J baby
|30
|Missy Haywood
|May '17
|Terry
|1
|Youth, Brainwashing, and the Extremist Cults (May '07)
|May '17
|wild_for_jesus
|61
|Tifini Noel Thompson Renfro Missing Alamo Prope... (Aug '09)
|May '17
|Erin
|60
|Anyone know Katie Jewell (Nov '15)
|Apr '17
|anonnascum
|20
Find what you want!
Search Texarkana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC