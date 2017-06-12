The Way It Was: Salvation Army going to battlefields; blood bank opens here

The local naval recruiting station sent five recruits to Dallas last week as follows: Thomas Johnson, of Bivins; Guy Ames and Joe Etian of Texarkana; Dewey Copeland, of Mount Pleasant; and W.F. Yarbough, of Amity. Recruiting was very dull last week, and is not opening up any better this week.

