Texas side approves deal for sewer project

The Texarkana, Texas, City Council unanimously approved a resolution to enter into a contract for the North Texarkana Sewer Project at its regular meeting Monday night. Council members voted to move the council vote on the issue to Monday instead of waiting until July 10, after no one spoke about the issue during the public hearing portion of the meeting.

