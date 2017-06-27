Texarkana prepares to accommodate marijuana businesses
A city in southwest Arkansas is creating a legal structure to accommodate medical marijuana entrepreneurs approved for state licenses. Texarkana has responded to about 70 to 80 inquiries about opening medical cannabis cultivation centers, City Manager Kenny Haskin told the Texarkana Gazette .
