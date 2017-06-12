TASD students participate in governor's honors day program
Texarkana, Ark., School District students Cordy McJunkins, Matthew Roberts, and Taylor Anstee are shown May 13, 2017, at the Governor's Mansion in Little Rock. The trio participated in Gov. Asa Hutchinson's Honors Day program, which recognizes Arkansas' "best and brightest students," said Genia Bullock, district spokeswoman.
