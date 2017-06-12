TAPD warns of bogus sweepstakes awards
Texarkana, Ark., Police Department has had several calls recently about residents receiving cellphone calls from unknown or overseas numbers advising them they have won a significant amount of money. The cellphone calls are scams, and the recipients of the call should hang up and protect themselves and their finances.
