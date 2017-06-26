TAPD to step up the enforcement of DW...

TAPD to step up the enforcement of DWI laws on July 4

This Fourth of July, as friends and family travel to picnics and barbecues across the country, the Texarkana Ark., Police Department will be out in full force, stopping drunken drivers by aggressively targeting those who put lives in danger. In 2015, 10,265 people were killed in drunken-driving-related crashes.

